UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Delhi AQI, Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi, Khaleda Zia & more

Daily Quiz 1. A newly released Class 8 mathematics textbook by the National Council of Educational Research and Training notes that the theorem on right-angled triangles—later associated in its modern form with Greek mathematician Pythagoras—was first formulated in ancient India. Which ancient Indian mathematician does the textbook credit with this early formulation?

A. Aryabhata

B. Varahamihira

C. Baudhayana

D. Brahmagupta

2. “We are worried if a constable or patwari will be a … …., but an elected member of a legislative assembly or council who is accused of such an offence, by this definition, will be exempt,” observed a bench of the Supreme Court of India while staying a Delhi High Court order that could have led to the release of former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case under the IPC and the Pocso Act. Fill in the blanks.

A. Constitutional authority

B. Government employee

C. State functionary

D. Public servant

3. What is the strategic relevance of Pingtan Island in the context of China–Taiwan relations?

A. It is the largest island under Taiwan’s control

B. It serves as the headquarters of Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration

C. It is the site of a US military logistics base

D. It is the closest point on mainland China to Taiwan

4. What did the Supreme Court of India rule regarding the eligibility of reserved category candidates for unreserved (open category) posts?

A. That the mere availability of reservation cannot bar a reserved category candidate from being considered for unreserved or open category posts

B. Reserved category candidates can be considered for open category posts only after all unreserved candidates are exhausted

C. Reserved category candidates must formally opt out of reservation benefits at the time of application to be eligible for open category posts

D. Reserved category candidates can compete for open category posts only in recruitment processes without age or fee relaxations

5. What is the name of the locally built, traditional-stitched Indian Naval Sailing Vessel that embarked on her maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Muscat Monday?

A. Sagardhwani

B. Kaundinya

C. Triveni

D. Tarangini

6. What is the name of the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15 and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee the following day, that seeks to replace the UGC, AICTE and NCTE with a single higher-education regulator?

A. Indian Higher Education Reforms Bill

B. Bharatiya Shiksha Niyamak Bill

C. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill

D. Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Parishad Bill

7. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or UML and which other centrist party have shared power in the country between them for most of the past three decades?

A. Janamat Party

B. Rastriya Prajatantra Party

C. People’s Socialist Party

D. Nepali Congress

8. The AI Impact Summit, to be held in 2026, will be the fourth in the global series of AI summits. The previous editions were hosted by the United Kingdom (2023), South Korea (2024) and France (2025). Which country will host the AI Impact Summit in 2026?

A. Japan

B. United States

C. Germany

D. India

9. Where in Odisha is India’s Integrated Test Range (ITR) located, from where the maiden flight test of the Pinaka long-range guided rocket was conducted on Monday?

A. Gopalpur

B. Dhamra

C. Paradip

D. Chandipur

10. Iran’s capital was hit by a wave of protests after the local currency slumped to a record low, pushing up food prices and deepening an economic crisis in the sanctions-hit nation. What is the name of its currency?

A. Rial

B. Dinar

C. Dirham

D. Manat