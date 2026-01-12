UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Golden Globes, Iran, Dhurandhar, ISRO, New Zealand, Madhav Gadgil, Western Ghats & more

Daily Quiz 1. Pioneering ecologist ... Dhananjaya ..., whose seminal report on the protection of the Western Ghats in 2011 warned against the pillaging of the environment, died after a brief illness in Pune last week. Fill in the blanks.

A. Madhab Dash

B. Mohan Dharia

C. Veer Mishra

D. Madhav Gadgil

2. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a mascot designed to make Aadhaar-related information easier to understand and more accessible to the public. What is the mascot called?

A. Vehicle-to-village

B. Vehicle-to-vehicle

C. Vehicle-to-value

D. Vehicle-to-velocity

3. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said India will roll out V2V communication technology to reduce road accidents. What does V2V stand for?

A. Nepal

B. Sri Lanka

C. Bangladesh

D. Afghanistan

4. India is tightening regulation of crypto transactions and has put thousands of cases involving VDAs under the scanner. What does VDA stand for?

A. Virtual Digital Assets

B. Verified Digital Accounts

C. Voluntary Data Assets

D. Virtual Decentralised Accounts

5. The US has withdrawn from 66 international organisations and conventions, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Which Gurugram-based organisation is one of the 66 that the US is exiting?

A. International Union for Conservation of Nature

B. Global Green Growth Institute

C. International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

D. International Solar Alliance

6. Under which section of the Information Technology Act, 2000 do digital platforms enjoy “safe harbour” protection from liability for user-generated content, provided they comply with prescribed due-diligence requirements — a provision now being tested by generative AI systems such as Grok?

A. Section 66A

B. Section 79

C. Section 85

D. Section 230

7. The Supreme Court on Friday urged the Union government to consider introducing a “…-…” clause to exempt genuine adolescent relationships from the rigours of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while also calling for a statutory mechanism to prosecute those who invoke the law to settle personal scores. Fill in the blanks.

A. Liberty-Security

B. Romeo-Juliet

C. David-Goliath

D. Minor-Guardian

8. Complete the title of William Neuman’s 2022 book: Things Are Never So Bad That They Can’t Get Worse: Inside the Collapse of …

A. Iran

B. Greenland

C. Venezuela

D. Ukraine

9. The European Union gave on Friday a long-delayed go ahead to a huge trade deal with which South American bloc — a pact championed by business groups but loathed by many European farmers, overriding opposition led by France?

A. Pacific Alliance

B. South American Free Trade Area

C. Andean Community

D. Mercosur

10. DRDO has successfully tested a full-scale actively cooled air-breathing engine capable of sustaining combustion during supersonic flight. What is this type of engine called?

A. Turbofan

B. Scramjet

C. Afterburner

D. Pulsejet