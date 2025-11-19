UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Iran, Arvind Panagariya, SIR, Paul McCartney, Awami League, Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina

Daily Quiz

1. Which country recently ended visa-free travel for Indian nationals following several instances of Indian citizens being abducted or lured to that country with false promises of employment? upsc file image

A. Myanmar

B. Iran

C. Saudi Arabia

D. Thailand

2. The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr … …, on Monday submitted its report for 2026-31 to President Droupadi Murmu. Fill in the blanks.

A. Vijay Kelkar

B. NK Singh

C. Arvind Panagariya

D. YV Reddy

3. A large natural corridor linking which district in Assam and the Bhutan foothills is said to have been a route elephants have followed for generations?

A. Cachar

B. Udalguri

C. Dhubri

D. Karimganj

4. In which state will the Election Commission of India go in for a Special Revision of electoral rolls — positioned between a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and a Special Summary Revision (SSR)?

A. Manipur

B. Punjab

C. West Bengal

D. Assam

5. The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has approved a Maharashtra government proposal for the creation of a leopard birth control programme, the country’s first such initiative. The pilot will begin in a region identified as the epicentre of human-leopard conflict in the state. Name the region.

A. Junnar

B. Melghat

C. Radhanagari

D. Pench

6. Which pop legend will release a silent music track next month as part of a silent album to protest UK copyright law changes that would give exemptions to tech firms?

A. Mick Jagger

B. Elton John

C. Adele

D. Paul McCartney

7. … … is the name of the party former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina belongs to. Fill in the blanks.

A. Jatiya Party

B. Bangla Congress

C. Bangladesh Nationalist Party

D. Awami League

8. What is the name of the court that the former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina set up to try war crimes from Bangladesh’s 1971 war for independence from Pakistan?

A. Dhaka Special Justice Bench

B. International Crimes Tribunal

C. Liberation Accountability Tribunal

D. National War Conduct Court

9. Which Bollywood actor owns Red Chillies Entertainment, a film production and distribution company?

A. Akshay Kumar

B. Shah Rukh Khan

C. Aamir Khan

D. Amitabh Bachchan

10. Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani skipped his second summons from the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with a case under FEMA. What does FEMA stand for?

A. Foreign Exchange Management Act

B. Foreign Earnings and Money Administration

C. Financial Enforcement and Monetary Act

D. Fiscal Exchange Management Agency