UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz:

Dive into this daily current affairs quiz covering everything from polity and economy to science, environment, and world affairs. Every question is fact-checked and crafted to give your prep an extra edge. UPSC exam

1. Which country’s fourth prime minister in barely a year recently resigned less than 24 hours after naming his government and just 27 days in office?

A. Spain

B. Ireland

C. Japan

D. France (Correct)

2. Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for which of the following

discoveries? A. Discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 as a gene-editing tool

B. Identification of the structure of ribosomes

C. Development of mRNA vaccine technology

D. Discoveries on how the immune system self-regulates (Correct)

3. Which constitutionally empowered body does Gyanesh Kumar head?

A. Union Public Service Commission

B. Finance Commission

C. Election Commission (Correct)

D. National Commission for Backward Classes

4. Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, National Security Guard, and Sashastra Seema Bal are collectively referred to as what?

A. Central Armed Protection Force

B. Central Anti-insurgency Police Force

C. Central Armed Paramilitary Force

D. Central Armed Police Forces (Correct)

5. Which district has had the highest deletions in electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar?

A. Gopalganj (Correct)

B. Madhubani

C. Purnea

D. Bhagalpur

6. Who is the founder of the Jan Suraaj party?

A. Jitan Manjhi

B. Ram Vilas Paswan

C. Prashant Kishor (Correct)

D. Upendra Kushwaha

7. Which Brazilian city will host the 197-nation climate talks known as COP30 next month?

A. Manaus

B. Belem (Correct)

C. Macapa

D. Recife

8. Which Russian energy giant is in talks to build a 5 million tonne LNG regasification terminal at Kakinada port?

A. Rosneft

B. Gazprom (Correct)

C. Surgutneftegas

D. LukOil

9. ‘End Game’ is the latest work of which famous author?

A. Jeffrey Archer (Correct)

B. Ken Follett

C. David Baldacci

D. John Grisham

10. Billionaire businessman Andrej Babis has won the parliamentary

elections in which country? A. Romania

B. Czech Republic (Correct)

C. Slovenia

D. Moldova