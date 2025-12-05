UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Putin, Indigo, Joe Root, India-Russia Summit, PM Modi, SIR, BLO & more

Daily Quiz 1. Scientists have found __________ in samples collected from asteroid Bennu, a discovery that strengthens the case that essential chemical ingredients for life were present throughout the early solar system. Fill in the blank.

A. Liquid ethane pockets

B. Silicon-based microbial residues

C. Formaldehyde ice crystals

D. Glucose

2. Which US city has filed a lawsuit against some of the nation’s top food manufacturers, arguing that ultraprocessed food from the likes of Coca Cola and Nestle are responsible for a public health crisis?

A. Chicago

B. New York

C. San Francisco

D. Los Angeles

3. What position does Dutch politician Mark Rutte currently hold?

A. Prime Minister of the Netherlands

B. Secretary-General of NATO

C. President of the European Commission

D. Director-General of the WTO

4. What is the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s framework for regulating flight crews’ working hours called?

A. Aircraft Crew Rest & Rotation Manual (ACRRM)

B. Pilot Safety & Scheduling Code (PSSC)

C. Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL)

D. National Aviation Fatigue Management Protocol (NAFMP)

5. A two-judge bench of a high court set aside a 2023 order by a single judge bench scrapping the appointment of around 32,000 primary school teachers in the state over allegations of corruption, marking a significant decision on an emotive issue just months before crucial assembly polls. Which state is being referred to?

A. Tamil Nadu

B. West Bengal

C. Kerala

D. Assam

6. What replacement is the central government planning as part of its overhaul of India’s urban property registration system?

A. Replacing rough, hand-drawn property sketches with precise latitude– longitude coordinates

B. Replacing all property deeds with blockchain-generated smart contracts C. Replacing stamp-paper registrations with mandatory biometric video recordings

D. Replacing municipal approval letters with drone-captured 3D property scans

7. What operation will Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity undertake from December 30 under a new “no-find, no-fee” contract?

A. Resumption of a deep-sea search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

B. Conduct seismic mapping for undersea mineral deposits in the Atlantic

C. Deploy autonomous subs to repair trans-Pacific internet cables

D. Lead an ocean-floor biodiversity survey for the UN’s Decade of the

Oceans initiative

8. The navy currently operates two aircraft carriers. One is INS Vikrant. Which is the other?

A. INS Viraat

B. INS Vishal

C. INS Vikramaditya

D. INS Godavari

9. India’s Arihant-class submarines fall under the SSBN category. What does SSBN denote?

A. Silent Stealth Breach Navigator

B. Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear

C. Strategic Sea-Based Navigator

D. Sub-Surface Strategic Battery Naval

10. Which chief US commentator and columnist — and former South Asia Bureau Chief for the Financial Times in Delhi — is the author of In Spite of the Gods: The Strange Rise of Modern India, which The Economist called the definitive book on modern India?

A. Gideon Rachman

B. David Rennie

C. Edward Luce

D. James Crabtree