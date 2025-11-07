UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Ronaldo, Messi, Cincinnati Mayor, Al-Nassr, Riyadh & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which Indian-origin politician got re-elected as the mayor of Cincinnati recently? UPSC file image

A. Zohran Mamdani

B. Aftab Pureval

C. Ghazala Hashmi

D. Vivek Ramaswamy

2. What is the name of the Riyadh-based football club that Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo plays for?

A. Al-Nassr

B. Al-Ahli

C. Al-Hilal

D. Al-Ittihad

3. The Telangana government has decided to file a fresh petition in the Supreme Court opposing Karnataka’s move to raise the height of which dam on the Krishna River?

A. Aliyar

B. Nagarjuna

C. Almatti

D. Tungabhadra

4. On May 14, 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama had announced Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the … …. …. Three days later, he and his parents “disappeared”. Fill in the blanks.

A. 18th Karmapa Lama

B. 10th Reting Rinpoche

C. 9th Jebtsundamba Khutughtu

D. 11th Panchen Lama

5. For years, CPI (Maoist) commander Mandvi Hidma has led what’s considered the most lethal fighting unit of the outlawed group. What’s the unit called?

A. People’s Revolutionary Strike Force

B. Battalion Number 1

C. Red Shield Commando Unit

D. People’s Defence Brigade 9

6. Claudia Sheinbaum is the president of which country?

A. Colombia

B. Chile

C. Mexico

D. Brazil

7. The FDTL norms are designed to prevent fatigue amongst aircrew

members. What is the full form of FDTL? A. Flight Data Tracking Log

B. Flight Deck Training Ledger

C. Flight Duty Time Limitations

D. Fatigue Detection and Tracking Log

8. What is the report ‘Baku to Belem Roadmap to $1.3 tn’ about?

A. Building news hubs for innovation

B. An AI infrastructure roadmap

C. Establishment of a new trade route

D. Climate change financing

9. Which of the following international bodies is regarded as the global watchdog for money laundering and terror financing?

A. Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

B. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)

C. International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol)

D. Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units

10. The Tipra Motha Party is based in which state?

A. Telangana

B. Tripura

C. Sikkim

D. Meghalaya