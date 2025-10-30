UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, B R Gavai, Cloud seeding trials & more

Daily Quiz 1. A small, single-propeller aircraft operated by IIT Kanpur recently crisscrossed the overcast skies above northwest Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region, firing silver iodide flares. What was it doing? UPSC quiz file

A. It was testing a new aerial traffic-monitoring system to track congestion on Delhi’s highways

B. It was part of an anti-drone security drill ahead of a major political rally in the capital

C. It was conducting surveillance for migratory bird patterns over the

Yamuna wetlands

D. It was engaged in cloud seeding trials (Correct)

2. Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been chosen to head what?

A. The Law Commission of India

B. The 8th Pay Commission (Correct)

C. The National Green Tribunal

D. The University Grants Commission

3. Which long-term confidant of Ratan Tata has been ousted from the Tata Trusts amid a major rift?

A. Darius Khambata

B. Noel Tata

C. Venu Srinivasan

D. Mehli Mistry (Correct)

4. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has announced that it has signed an agreement with which organisation to manufacture the SJ-100 civilian commuter aircraft?

A. United Aircraft Corporation (Russia) (Correct)

B. Embraer (Brazil)

C. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

D. Airbus (Europe)

5. At which international climate meet did nations agree to limit the global temperature increase to well below 2°C, while pursuing efforts to restrict it further to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels?

A. Kyoto Protocol, 1997

B. Rio Earth Summit, 1992

C. Copenhagen Accord, 2009

D. Paris Agreement, 2015 (Correct)

6. OpenAI has recently restructured itself into which type of organisation?

A. A worker-owned cooperative enterprise

B. A public benefit corporation under the non-profit foundation (Correct)

C. A traditional non-profit foundation with no profit-making arm

D. A limited liability partnership

7. Which of the following is not among the major producers of energy in Russia?

A. Rosneft

B. Tatneft (Correct)

C. Lukoil

D. Surgutneftegas

8. What does FSSAI stand for?

A. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Correct)

B. Financial Services and Systems Audit Institute

C. Federal Security and Surveillance Agency of India

D. Fisheries and Sustainable Systems Authority of India

9. Which anomalous situation in the district judiciary is the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Bhushan R avai, seeking to remedy?

A. That district judges across states have unequal retirement ages, creating service disparities

B. That civil judges recruited at the entry level rarely get elevated to the high court, unlike direct district judge recruits (Correct)

C. That the cadre strength of district judges has fallen below 50% of

sanctioned posts, leading to a backlog crisis

D. That women judges are automatically excluded from consideration for principal district judge posts

10. Which country’s government has detained more than 10,000 foreign nationals over the past nine months for allegedly illegally entering the country for involvement in online scams?

A. Peru

B. North Korea

C. Myanmar (Correct)

D. Italy