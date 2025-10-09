UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Tata Trusts, Donald Trump, Pakistan, Jaffar Express and more

Tackle today’s most relevant topics — from polity to environment — with questions that keep your UPSC prep fresh, focused, and on point. UPSC quiz file image

1. Mette Frederiksen has said his government is planning to ban social media for those under 15 years of age. He is the prime minister of which country?

A. Denmark (Correct)

B. Norway

C. Sweden

D. Iceland

2. John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for which of the following discoveries?

A. Discovery of the Higgs boson through experiments at CERN

B. Detection of gravitational waves by LIGO

C. Macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit (Correct)

D. Observation of the first image of a black hole using the Event Horizon Telescope

3. Who is the author of the book ‘The Making of the Miracle: the Argentine case’?

A. Lionel Messi

B. Pope Francis

C. Javier Milei (Correct)

D. Eva Peron

4. As his legal battle with Democratic-led cities intensifies, Donald Trump has threatened to invoke which 200-year-old law to sidestep any court rulings against his orders?

A. The Martial Law Act

B. The Sedition Act

C. The Posse Comitatus Act

D. The Insurrection Act (Correct)

5. Which mechanism was established in 2017 as a platform for

consultations on Afghanistan between representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, and Pakistan? A. The Moscow Format (Correct)

B. The Tehran Initiative

C. The Raisina Dialogue

D. The Beijing Consensus

6. Who is the Tata Trusts Chairman?

A. Mehli Mistry

B. N Chandrasekaran

C. Darius Khambata

D. Noel Tata (Correct)

7. Which regulatory body does Tuhin Kanta Pandey head?

A. PFRDA

B. Irdai

C. Sebi (Correct)

D. Recife

8. Which dance form, literally meaning “play of the tigers,” is performed during Onam celebrations in Kerala, with participants painting their faces and bodies with tiger-like stripes?

A. Pulikali (Correct)

B. Theyyam

C. Koodiyattam

D. Ottan Thullal

9. The Latin expression for a “friend of the court”, an individual or

organisation that assists the court by offering expertise, is …? A. Habeas Corpus

B. Mens Rea

C. Amicus Curiae (Correct)

D. Pro Bono Publico

10. Which passenger train, operating between Quetta and Peshawar in Pakistan, has faced multiple attacks in recent times?

A. Khyber Mail

B. Jaffar Express (Correct)

C. Shalimar Express

D. Bolan Mail