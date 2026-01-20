UPSC Daily News Summaries: BJP President, Nitin Nabin, Ramchandra Rao, Karnataka DGP, Noida Techie Death, Tehran & more

Daily News Capsules 1. SC steps in for Bengal voters feeling SIR ‘stress and strain’

The Supreme Court on Monday stepped in to alleviate the “stress and strain” faced by ordinary voters during West Bengal’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, issuing a slew of binding directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make the process transparent, accessible and voter-friendly, and reiterating that the core purpose of the exercise was to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded. The move, welcomed by Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, is likely to set a precedent for similar revision exercises that are being carried out in other states. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, taking note of concerns over notices citing vague “logical discrepancies”, directed ECI to publish the list of all persons to whom such notices have been issued. These lists must be displayed at panchayat and block offices, the bench said, to ensure transparency and public accountability. The bench recorded that around 1.25 crore (12.5 million) notices had been issued flagging discrepancies such as spelling variations in names, low age gaps between parents and children, and instances where parents were shown as having more than six children. To reduce hardship and make the process genuinely accessible, the court further directed that affected voters must be allowed to submit documents or objections with the assistance of one representative, who could be a relative, neighbour, or even a political party’s booth level agent, provided a signed or thumb-marked authority letter is produced. If documents are found unsatisfactory, voters must be granted a personal hearing, which can also be attended by the authorised representative. Responding to complaints that voters were being forced to travel long distances, the bench ordered that offices for submission of claims and objections be set up at panchayat bhavans or block offices. Addressing ECI’s apprehension of possible violence during hearings, the court placed responsibility squarely on the state administration.

Q: What is a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and how has the Supreme Court interpreted the Election Commission’s constitutional duty under Article 324 to balance electoral integrity with voter inclusion?

2. India, UAE come closer, set goal to double trade India and the United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled plans to finalise a strategic defence partnership and a 10-year agreement for the supply of 0.5 million tonnes of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) per year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed setting a target to double bilateral trade to $200 billion over the next six years. Modi personally received the UAE leader, popularly known as MBZ, on his arrival in New Delhi with a hug and they travelled in the same vehicle to the prime minister’s residence – reflecting the importance India attaches to relations with the West Asian state, home to almost 4.5 million Indians and a key energy supplier. Though the visit lasted only about three hours, Modi and MBZ reviewed bilateral collaboration in a wide range of areas and identified innovation, space and civil nuclear energy, including small modular reactors (SMRs), as sectors for future cooperation. They also directed their teams to interlink national payment platforms to enable efficient and cost-effective cross-border payments, according to a joint statement. The two sides signed a letter of intent to work towards a “strategic defence partnership framework agreement”, which will expand joint work in defence industrial collaboration, defence innovation, training, doctrines, special operations, interoperability, cyber-security and counter-terrorism. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the move wasn’t a response to security-related developments in West Asia and would not lead to India’s involvement in conflicts in that region. Pointing to existing defence cooperation between the two sides, including joint exercises and high-level consultations, Misri said the proposed agreement will expand joint work in a number of areas.

Q: How does the proposed India–UAE strategic defence partnership reflect India’s evolving approach to defence diplomacy and West Asia engagement, and what are its implications for strategic autonomy?

3. Schools to appoint two counsellors from next academic session: CBSE Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will have to appoint two professional counsellors to ensure socio-emotional well-being of students as well as to provide them career guidance, the board announced in a circular on Monday, in a move that comes amid a surge in students suicide linked to academic pressure. In a circular, CBSE said its governing body has amended the board’s affiliation bye-laws, replacing the provision that allowed a single counsellor and wellness teacher to handle all counselling duties. The board has mandated schools to maintain a 1:500 counsellor-to-students ratio. “Earlier, there was only one type of counsellor who handled both social-emotional issues and career guidance duties. Now, we have introduced two distinct roles — a ‘Counselling & Wellness Teacher (Socio-Emotional Counsellor)’ and a ‘Career Counsellor’ — each with clearly defined educational qualifications,” CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said. The 1:500 counsellor-to-student ratio “is in line with global standards and will allow schools to focus more effectively on students’ social emotional well-being as well as provide structured guidance for career-related queries,” he added. Schools will be required to adhere to these norms from the next academic year, Gupta said.

Q: What is the regulatory authority of CBSE to amend affiliation bye-laws, and how does the mandate for school counsellors align with the constitutional and policy framework for child welfare and mental health in India?

4. Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel snub US President Donald Trump linked his drive to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer thought “purely of Peace” as the row over the island on Monday threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe. Trump has intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow Nato member Denmark, threatening punitive tariffs on countries which stand in his way and prompting the European Union to weigh hitting back with its own measures. The dispute is threatening to upend the Nato alliance that has underpinned Western security for decades and which was already under strain over the war in Ukraine and Trump’s refusal to protect allies which do not spend enough on defence. It has also plunged trade relations between the EU and the US, the bloc’s biggest export market, into renewed uncertainty after the two sides painstakingly reached a trade deal last year in response to Trump’s swingeing tariffs. The Norwegian Nobel Committee annoyed Trump by awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize not to him but to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. She gave her medal last week to Trump during a White House meeting, though the Nobel Committee said the prize cannot be transferred, shared or revoked. In a written message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump also repeated his accusation that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China.

Q: Why is Greenland strategically significant in global geopolitics, and how do recent US statements raise questions about sovereignty, international law, and NATO cohesion?

5. RBI proposes linking BRICS’ digital currencies The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that BRICS countries link their official digital currencies to make cross-border trade and tourism payments easier, two sources said, which could reduce reliance on the US dollar as geopolitical tensions rise. The central bank has recommended to the government that a proposal connecting the central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) be included on the agenda for the 2026 BRICS summit, the sources said. They requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. India will host the summit, which will be held later this year. If the recommendation is accepted, a proposal to link the digital currencies of BRICS members would be put forward for the first time. The BRICS organisation includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, among others. The initiative could irritate the US, which has warned against any moves to bypass the dollar. US President Donald Trump has previously said the BRICS alliance is “anti-American” and he threatened to impose tariffs on its members. The RBI, India’s central government and the central bank of Brazil did not respond to emails seeking comment. The People’s Bank of China said it had no information to share on the subject in response to a Reuters request for comment; the South African and Russian central banks declined to comment. The RBI’s proposal builds on a 2025 declaration at a BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, which pushed for interoperability between members’ payment systems to make cross-border transactions more efficient. The RBI has publicly expressed interest in linking India’s digital rupee with other nations’ CBDCs to expedite cross-border transactions and bolster its currency’s global usage. It has, however, said its efforts to promote the rupee’s global use are not aimed at promoting de-dollarisation.

Q: What are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and how could proposed interoperability among BRICS nations affect cross-border payments, monetary sovereignty, and the global financial order?

Editorial Snapshots A. Wise counsel for the courts If there are two sets of cases that have tested the Indian judiciary’s commitment to personal liberty in recent years, it is the 2018 Bhima Koregaon and the 2020 Delhi riots cases. In both instances, a number of activists were incarcerated on very serious charges under draconian laws, with the protracted delay on proceeding towards trial raising questions about the prosecution’s strategy and triggering the demand for bail. But the judiciary has appeared hesitant in granting bail on account of delay in the politically sensitive cases, the latest example being the Supreme Court refusing relief to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam earlier this month. Now, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said bail should be the rule if an expeditious trial proves impossible in a case, commenting on the repeated denial of bail to Khalid. Chandrachud may have diagnosed the problem correctly, but the statement would have held greater weight if it had been made during his stint at the helm of India’s judiciary. It must be noted that the Khalid case, in particular, saw little movement during that time — though the former CJI has argued that the delay was partially due to defence requests — and his stint was also dogged by allegations surrounding the assignment of politically sensitive cases in the top court. In some politically sensitive cases, such as the 2020 Delhi riots, there appears to be an incongruity between the seriousness of the charges levelled and the prosecution’s motivation to expeditiously push for a trial. The judiciary has not been energetic either in securing personal liberty, preferring instead to strike a balance between national security and the right to bail. This newspaper has noted that such stances not only narrow the window for relief under stringent laws but also run contrary to many weekend lectures and post-retirement homilies in praise of personal liberty. To ensure that pretrial detention is a rare occurrence, a structural shift in judicial doctrine is required. Mere words will achieve little.

Q: How does prolonged pre-trial detention under stringent laws challenge the constitutional guarantee of personal liberty, and what judicial principles govern bail when trials are delayed?

B. A death caused by civic negligence On Sunday night, a 27-year-old man lost his way in the fog and drove off the road into a pit filled with water at a large construction site in Noida and drowned. It would have been easy to dismiss this as a freak accident, but for the fact that the young software engineer drowned in front of a large crowd. It is appalling that a rescue window was available for a full 90 minutes, but help was not forthcoming. Mealy-mouthed excuses have been offered by the administration to explain the accident, including blaming the driver for allegedly driving fast. But none of it excuses the administration’s lapses, first in securing what was clearly a dangerous bend without adequate safety, second, in allowing water to accumulate on the site; and third (and the most galling), not having trained and well-equipped emergency responders. And so, the young man drowned in the presence of the police, the fire brigade, and even members of the State Disaster Response Force. The National Disaster Response Force was delayed on account of fog. And all this happened not in some unreachable terrain but in the backyard of the Capital of the world’s fourth-largest economy. The initial response was to file an FIR against the owners of the plot, and sack a junior engineer for negligence. On Monday, the state government removed the NOIDA CEO from the post and constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident and submit its report in five days. What’s required is an extensive audit of the functioning of agencies responsible for civic safety. From uncovered manholes to broken pavements and live, unhinged electric supply lines, urban spaces are disaster zones that remain unattended by civic agencies that are more distinguished by rent-seeking than their commitment to public safety. Deaths from each of these are common — but nothing changes. This isn’t just about Noida, often pitched as the commercial capital of a state that has trillion-dollar-GDP dreams; it is the story of every city in India, from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and Tirupur to Asansol. India can’t become truly “viksit” till it starts assigning more value to human life.

Q: What systemic weaknesses in urban governance and disaster response mechanisms are highlighted by recurring civic accidents, and how can accountability be strengthened under existing municipal and disaster-management frameworks?