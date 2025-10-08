UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

1. Nobel prize to trio of scientists for revealing quantum physics in action Three scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries that are helping advance quantum computing and sensors. John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis will share the 11 million-krona ($1.2 million) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said in a statement Tuesday, “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electric circuit.” The three laureates conducted experiments with an electrical circuit in which they demonstrated both quantum mechanical tunneling and quantised energy levels in a system big enough to be held in the hand, the committee said. That has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers and quantum sensors. Clark, who was born in the UK, is a professor at University of California, Berkeley. Devoret, from France, is a professor at Yale University as well as the University of California, Santa Barbara, where Martinis is also a professor. UPSC exam

Possible Question How can breakthroughs in quantum mechanics transform national security domains such as cryptography, surveillance, and defence communications? Assess India’s preparedness in this emerging field.

2. SC for nationwide audit of footpaths, bans beacon lights The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a nationwide audit of footpaths and road crossings in 50 cities and issued sweeping directions to curb road accident deaths, including mandatory helmet use, strict lane discipline, and a complete ban on unauthorised red-blue strobe lights and illegal hooters. The directives came as the court addressed alarming statistics showing that pedestrians accounted for over 20% of India’s road fatalities. A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan passed the orders while hearing a public interest litigation filed by leading orthopaedic surgeon and public spirited citizen S Rajeseekaran on road safety, along with an application by lawyer Kishan Chand Jain who drew the court’s attention to the growing incidents of pedestrian deaths. The court invoked Section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act to hold officials and contractors personally liable in cases of pedestrian deaths caused by infrastructural or design failures.

Possible Question How can judicial interventions complement executive action in improving road safety in India? Critically analyse the role of infrastructure design and enforcement in reducing accidents.

3. Denmark may ban social media for kids Denmark said on Tuesday it planned to introduce a social media ban for children under the age of 15. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen did not specify which social media networks would fall under the ban, nor how it would work in practice, as she announced the initiative in a speech to parliament at the opening of its autumn session. The Bill, the timeline of which remains unspecified, would authorise parents to let their child use social media from the age of 13. “The cell phone and social media are robbing our children of their childhood,” the PM said, arguing that 60% of boys aged 11 to 19 preferred to stay home over spending time with friends. Australia has been a leader in global efforts to prevent internet harm among young people. In late 2024, its parliament adopted a ban on social media for under-16s, though there are still almost no details on how the measure would be enforced. Platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube fall under the Australian ban’s remit.

Possible Question Should India consider age-based restrictions on social media use? Discuss the potential benefits and challenges of regulating digital platforms for children.

4. MCD plans stricter rules, fines for sterilisation firms The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will impose penalties on agencies contracted for dog sterilisation if instances of new births are detected following their operations. This is part of the body’s efforts to increase accountability of agencies involved in such work. The civic body, which pays ₹900-1,000 to these agencies for each sterilisation and immunisation, has sought an expenditure sanction of ₹13.5 crore with a target to sterilise 135,000 dogs this year. The NGOs have sterilised around 42,761 dogs between March and June, for which a payment of ₹4.25 crore is pending, officials said. The sanction also incorporates the pending amount. “Although sterilisation programs are underway, the dog population is still rising in their allotted areas. Consequently, the purpose and outcome of the ABC program is missing even when good annual expenditure is being made by MCD which is approximately ₹13 crore,” the proposal states. The MCD commissioner said that in order to fix up the accountability of these NGOs, advanced digital monitoring methods need to be introduced for identification like installation of microchips and recording of activities through CCTV.

Possible Question Evaluate the effectiveness of India’s animal birth control programmes. How can urban governance frameworks ensure humane and accountable population management of stray animals?

5. Delhi HC: Trial courts can exceed minimum term in Pocso cases The Delhi High Court has ruled that trial courts have the authority to impose fixed-term sentences exceeding the minimum punishment prescribed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act while adjudicating such cases. A bench of justice Sanjeev Narula delivered the verdict on September 16 while dismissing a man’s plea challenging a July order of a trial court that convicted him for raping and committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on his 17-year-old daughter and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment. The conviction stemmed from an FIR registered in May 2018 by the victim, who alleged that her father had, over a considerable period, subjected her to sexual assault while she was asleep and used threats to prevent disclosure. The assaults also resulted in her pregnancy, which was later terminated. In his appeal, the convict argued that the trial court had exceeded its powers by imposing a fixed term of 20 years, asserting that only constitutional courts could issue such sentences.

Possible Question Critically examine the balance between minimum sentencing provisions in special laws and the need for judicial discretion. How does this impact justice delivery in sensitive cases?

Editorial Snapshots A. All firecrackers pollute and harm

The Delhi government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court for green firecrackers to be allowed during Diwali spells self-harm for a region that gasps for breath every winter. To circumvent the law and the science that firecrackers of all sorts pollute, the government has resurrected the discredited idea of green crackers. This is unacceptable. First, there is nothing green or safe about “green” firecrackers. They pollute a little less (30% less particulate matter and fewer heavy metals), but they still pollute. Second, the Supreme Court had provided for the use of “green” crackers in 2018, only for the Delhi government to impose a total ban two years later. The reason was that it was impossible to distinguish the “green” from the banned ones as fakes flooded the market. The noxious NCR air that often blots out the sky during the day contributes not only to a higher prevalence of reduced lung capacity among residents compared to those living in cleaner areas, it also shortens life expectancy by 8.2 years compared to pollution standards set by the WHO, and by 4.74 years even when India’s less stringent pollution limits are considered. The government should, therefore, rethink its “green firecracker” plan. It must show the political will to resist demands based on faith or commercial interests and ensure that the gains made in the last few years against pollution through civil society activism and legal backing are not reversed.

Possible Question What policy approaches can governments adopt to reduce air pollution from cultural practices such as firecracker use, without alienating communities?

B. France’s elusive search for political stability France’s tryst with instability has continued with prime minister Sébastien Lecornu resigning after just 27 days in office. However, President Emmanuel Macron has asked him to “pursue negotiations” with the opposition parties. That Lecornu is the third prime minister to resign in less than a year reveals a lot about the unsettled nature of the French polity. The snap polls last year delivered a fractured verdict with three clear ideological blocs — the Left, the far Right and Macron’s own centre-right alliance — emerging with none anywhere close to a clear majority. Attempts to build convenient coalitions of opposing groups have failed to provide stable governments, leading to a political and economic crisis. The current crisis in French polity dates back to the collapse of the traditional political system that revolved around the centre Left and centre-Right outfits. The arrival of Macron, and the founding of his party, the Renaissance, in 2016 as a force and the parallel rise of the far-Right outfight, the National Rally, has unsettled the political space with no party in a position to swing the election. Old certainties around the Fifth Republic have weakened, and issues such as migration, coupled with economic problems, make it nearly impossible to build consensus on policies and form stable coalitions.

Possible Question Analyse how recurring political instability in France reflects the weakening of traditional party systems in Europe.