UPSC Engineering Services 2019: Notification issued at upsc.gov.in, prelims on January 6

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification announcing examination dates and procedure for filling up applications for engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

The notification for the 2019 Engineering Services Examination has been posted on the commission’s official website.

Approximately 581 posts in 1) Civil Engineering 2) Mechanical Engineering 3) Electrical Engineering 4) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories would be filled through the examination.

The last date to apply for the examination is October 22 till 6pm.

Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Selection process:

The Engineering Services Examination will be conducted in three stages: 1) The preliminary 2) The Main 3) The Personality Test.

The preliminary examination will be held tentatively on January 6, 2019 at various centres across the country (see details in the notification below). There will be negative marking for wrong answers by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

Candidates will be required to choose their preferred examination centre while applying. The commission will allot the centre on first-apply-first-allot basis.

(Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the centre except Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur.)

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

Note: Go through the notification provided below for details like Eligibility conditions, how to apply, exam fee structure, syllabus of exam for various subjects and much more.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:44 IST