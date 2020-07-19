UPSC Engineering services main exam to be held on October 18, geo-scientist main exam to begin from Oct 17

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:56 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new dates for engineering services main exam and geo-scientist main exam. According to the revised schedule, UPSC engineering services main exam will be conducted on October 18 while the combined geo-scientist main exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2020.

Originally, the UPSC geo-scientist main exam was scheduled for June 27 and engineering main exam was to be held on June 28. However, the exams were later postponed to August 8 and 9, respectively due to Covid-19 pandemic. UPSC had on July 2 notified that both the exams are postponed till further notice.

According to the revised UPSC Calendar 2020, the notification for the combined medical services exam 2020 will be released on July 22 and its exam will begin from October 22.

Moreover, the NDA, NA exams will be held on September 6. This time, a common exam will be held for both, NDA,NA (I) and (II) exams.

Also, the personality test for UPSC Civil Services 2019 for remaining candidates will resume from tomorrow, July 20.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno