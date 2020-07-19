e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Engineering services main exam to be held on October 18, geo-scientist main exam to begin from Oct 17

UPSC Engineering services main exam to be held on October 18, geo-scientist main exam to begin from Oct 17

UPSC engineering services main exam will be conducted on October 18 while the combined geo-scientist main exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC
UPSC
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new dates for engineering services main exam and geo-scientist main exam. According to the revised schedule, UPSC engineering services main exam will be conducted on October 18 while the combined geo-scientist main exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2020.

Originally, the UPSC geo-scientist main exam was scheduled for June 27 and engineering main exam was to be held on June 28. However, the exams were later postponed to August 8 and 9, respectively due to Covid-19 pandemic. UPSC had on July 2 notified that both the exams are postponed till further notice.

According to the revised UPSC Calendar 2020, the notification for the combined medical services exam 2020 will be released on July 22 and its exam will begin from October 22.

Moreover, the NDA, NA exams will be held on September 6. This time, a common exam will be held for both, NDA,NA (I) and (II) exams.

Also, the personality test for UPSC Civil Services 2019 for remaining candidates will resume from tomorrow, July 20.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
6 killed, 20 injured after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
6 killed, 20 injured after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Assam floods death toll rises to 79
Assam floods death toll rises to 79
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In