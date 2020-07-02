UPSC postpones engineering services and geo- scientist main exams 2020

education

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:02 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the engineering services main exam and combined geo scientist main exams. The UPSC combined geo scientist main exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 8 while the engineering service main exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 9. Both the exams have been postponed till further orders.

Earlier, according to the original calendar, the UPSC combined geo scientist main exam was scheduled to be held on June 27 while UPSC engineering services main exam was to be held on June 28. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the commission had to postpone all its exams and released a revised annual calendar for 2020.

Meanwhile, UPSC has also allowed the civil services prelims, main and Indian Forest Services (main) exams candidates to opt for an exam centre in their city to avoid travelling.“Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020) and requests received from the candidates for changing their centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of centre,” the notice reads.

The window for submitted the revised Centre choice will be operational in two phases i.e. July 7 to 13, 2020 till 6 PM and July 20 to 24 , 2020 till 6 PM on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in.