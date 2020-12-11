e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Engineering Services Main result 2020 declared, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC Engineering Services Main result 2020 declared, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC IES Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, December 11, declared the results of Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020. The examination was held on October 18, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, December 11, declared the results of Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020. The examination was held on October 18, 2020.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, December 11, declared the results of Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020. The examination was held on October 18, 2020.(Agencies)
         

UPSC IES Result 2020 declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, December 11, declared the results of Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020. The examination was held on October 18, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional at this stage. They will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

 

Qualified candidates are required to also fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on the commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in from December 24, 2020 to January 5, 2021 till 6pm.

The schedule of the interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon letter.

Steps to check the results on official website of UPSC:

1) Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link to check the results on the official website

2) A page containing write-up on the results and roll number of selected candidates will be displayed

3) Check your roll number in the list and take a printout of the same for future reference

Note: Candidates should visit the official website of UPSC regularly for latest updates on the exam.

tags
top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In