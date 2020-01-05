e-paper
UPSC ESE 2020 Prelims Paper 1 Analysis: Exam level was easy to moderate

ESE is considered as one of the toughest examinations in India as there are only a handful of posts and competition is quite high.

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:32 IST
The Engineering Services Examination (ESE) is conducted by UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) every year for recruiting engineers to work for the Government of India. Candidates who clear the paper get opportunity to work as Class One officers in the public sector such as Indian Railways, Telecommunication, Defense Service of Engineers, etc. ESE is considered as one of the toughest examinations in India as there are only a handful of posts and competition is quite high. The examination constitutes of a two-stage written examination——preliminary exam and a main exam, followed by an interview. This year, the ESE preliminary exam was held on 5th January.

The preliminary exam consists of two papers:

1)Paper 1: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude. It consists of 100 questions with a total of 200 marks. Candidates get two hours to solve Paper 1. It was held from 10am to 12pm.

2)Paper 2: Engineering Discipline Paper. It consists of 150 questions with a total of 300 marks. Candidates get three hours to solve Paper 2. It was held from 2pm to 5pm.

Candidates who clear the preliminary round are eligible for the main exam and those who pass the mains are eligible for the interview round.

Below is the exam analysis for ESE Prelims Paper 1:

●The overall level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. The level of the paper was easy as compared to last year.

●Questions from Engineering Drawing and Ethics were less in number as compared to last year.

●There were more questions from General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety, ICT and Ethics in comparison to last year.

●Twenty percent of questions were from Standard Quality and Engineering Mathematics.

Below is the section-wise analysis: 

(The Author MN Ramesh is Academic Head, GATE and ESE Exams at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)

