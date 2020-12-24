e-paper
UPSC ESE Mains 2020: Registration to fill 347 vacancies begins at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPSC ESE Mains 2020: Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination can apply for the UPSC ESE 2020 main examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before January 5, 2021, until 6 pm.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC ESE Mains 2020.
UPSC ESE Mains 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC ESE Mains 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday invited online applications for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination can apply for the UPSC ESE 2020 main examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before January 5, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 347 vacancies, out of which, 147 vacancies are for Civil Engineering, 85 for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, 74 for Electrical Engineering, and 41 for Mechanical Engineering.

The Engineering Services Examination will be conducted in three stages: 1) The preliminary 2) The Main 3) The Personality Test.

“The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination will consist of two objective type (multiple choices) questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage-I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage-II Examination of that year provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Main/ Stage-II Examination. The Marks obtained in Preliminary/Stage-I Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main/Stage-II Examination will be counted for determining their final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main/Stage-II Examination will be about six to seven times of the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Engineering Services 2020.

