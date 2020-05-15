e-paper
UPSC examiner of trade marks written exam results declared, check merit list

Union Public Service Commission has declared the results for written exam for the post of examiner of trade marks and geographical indications on its official website.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission has declared the results for written exam for the post of examiner of trade marks and geographical indications on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the merit list at upsc.gov.in.

There are 65 vacancies for the post of examiner of trade marks and geographical indications, office of the controller general of patents, designs and trade marks, department for promotion of industry and internal trade, ministry of commerce and industry.

A total of 262 candidates have passed the written exam.

The computer based test was conducted on March 8. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for an interview.

Click here for merit list

