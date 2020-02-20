e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC Geo- Scientist prelims result 2020 declared, direct link here

UPSC Geo- Scientist prelims result 2020 declared, direct link here

UPSC has declared Geo- Scientist prelims result 2020 at upsc.gov.in. UPSC will conduct its main exam on June 27 and 28.

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:47 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSCGeo- Scientist result out
UPSCGeo- Scientist result out(HT File)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of preliminary exam conducted for geo- scientist recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the prelims exam on January 19. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. UPSC Geo- Scientist main exam will be conducted on June 27 and 28, 2020.

“The candidates may download their e-admit cards  from the  Commission’s Website  around  3  weeks  before  the  commencement  of the  Combined  Geo- Scientist  (Main)  Examination,  2020,” official notice reads.

“Candidates  are  also  informed  that  marks  and  cut-off  marks  of  the  Combined  Geo- Scientist  (Preliminary)  Examination,  2020  will  be  uploaded  on  the  Commission’s  website  i.e.  https://upsc.gov.in  after  the  entire  process  of  the  Combined  Geo-Scientist  Examination,  2020  is  over  i.e.  after the declaration of final result of the Combined Geo- Scientist Examination, 2020. No request for change  of Centre/discipline for the Combined Geo- Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any  circumstances, it reads.

Click here for result

