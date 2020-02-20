UPSC Geo- Scientist prelims result 2020 declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:47 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of preliminary exam conducted for geo- scientist recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the prelims exam on January 19. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. UPSC Geo- Scientist main exam will be conducted on June 27 and 28, 2020.

“The candidates may download their e-admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo- Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020,” official notice reads.

“Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of the Combined Geo- Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Combined Geo- Scientist Examination, 2020. No request for change of Centre/discipline for the Combined Geo- Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any circumstances, it reads.

Click here for result