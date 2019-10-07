e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

UPSC IES and ISS Mains Result 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

UPSC IES and ISS Mains Result 2019: Candidates are required to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on Commission’s website from October 17 to October 31, 2019, till 6 pm.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shortlisted candidates would be called for interview and personality test. The schedule for the interview will be uploaded on the commission’s official website. (Screengrab)
Shortlisted candidates would be called for interview and personality test. The schedule for the interview will be uploaded on the commission’s official website. (Screengrab)
         

Union Public service commission has declared the result for Indian economic services and Indian Statistical services Mains examination 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results from the UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in. The written examination was held by UPSC in June, 2019.

Candidature of the selected candidates is provisional until they are found eligible for the post. Candidates have to produce original documents or certificates in support of their age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (if any), and etc at the time of personality test.

Candidates are required to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on Commission’s website from October 17 to October 31, 2019, till 6 pm.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019,’ appearing under the What’s New section on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to check the result

5.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and look for your name in the list of shortlisted candidates

7.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The shortlisted candidates would be called for interview and personality test. The schedule for the interview will be uploaded on the commission’s official website. However, the exact date of interview will be informed to the candidates via e-summons letter which is likely to be made available on the official website by November 19, 2019.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:22 IST

tags
top news
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 15:13 IST
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 15:06 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 13:23 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News