UPSC IES and ISS Mains Result 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Union Public service commission has declared the result for Indian economic services and Indian Statistical services Mains examination 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results from the UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in. The written examination was held by UPSC in June, 2019.

Candidature of the selected candidates is provisional until they are found eligible for the post. Candidates have to produce original documents or certificates in support of their age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (if any), and etc at the time of personality test.

Candidates are required to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on Commission’s website from October 17 to October 31, 2019, till 6 pm.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019,’ appearing under the What’s New section on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to check the result

5.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and look for your name in the list of shortlisted candidates

7.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The shortlisted candidates would be called for interview and personality test. The schedule for the interview will be uploaded on the commission’s official website. However, the exact date of interview will be informed to the candidates via e-summons letter which is likely to be made available on the official website by November 19, 2019.

