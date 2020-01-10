e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019 declared, check names of recommended candidates

UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019 declared, check names of recommended candidates

UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019 on its official website.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:45 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019 on its official website.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019 on its official website.(upsc.gov.in)
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019 on its official website.

The result has been declared on the basis of the written examination held from June 28 to June 30, 2019 followed by interviews or personality test in December 2019 and January, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results from the UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 32 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and 32 candidates have been recommended for Indian Statistical Service.

The appointments will be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.

Here is the direct link to check the final result of UPSC IES/ISS exam 2019.

The marks of the candidates will be made available on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of publication of the result.

