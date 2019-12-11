UPSC IES prelims admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:05 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the admit cards or hall ticket for Indian Engineering Service (IES) preliminary examination 2020. The preliminary examination will be held on January 5, 2020 at various centres across India.

Click here to download your admit card. Before downloading IES prelims e-admit card read all the instructions on the website and take a printout of the same.

Click on yes to go to the login page. Key in your registration or roll number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format), Captcha code and click on submit to get admit card. No paper admit card will be issued for the examination.

Check the admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the commission.

In case, the photograph of the candidates is not printed or clear on the admit card, they should carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driving license or passport along with an undertaking.

Candidates should enter the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam. Entry to the examination hall closes 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

UPSC conducts the engineering service examination to fill up engineering positions in various departments of the central government.