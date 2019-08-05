UPSC IES Result 2019 out: List of candidates who cleared engineering services main exam

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Indian Engineering Services main exam on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results online.

UPSC has also released the merit list of IES main exam who have qualified for interview/ personality test. UPSC IES Main exam (written) was conducted on June 30 all over the country.

Interview of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test is likely to be held in the month of September, 2019 . The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter.

The candidates have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

Candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the UPSC Website https://upsconline.nic.in from August 5 to 14, till 6 pm.

