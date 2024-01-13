close_game
close_game
News / Education / UPSC IFS Main exam result 2023 released, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC IFS Main exam result 2023 released, check list of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 13, 2024 01:08 PM IST

UPSC announces Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 results, candidates can check on the official website.

Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates who have taken the examination can check the results through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC announces Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 results
UPSC announces Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 results

Commission conducted the IFS Main Exam 2023 from November 26, 2023, to December 3, 2023. The qualified candidates must appear for the Personality Test (Interview) of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2023. The dates of qualified candidates' Personality Tests (Interviews)will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Direct link to check

“Therefore, in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) from 16th January, 2024 to 22nd January, 2024 till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, e-Summon letter will not be issued to such candidates”, reads the official notification.

UPSC IFS Main exam result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Union Public Service Commission “Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list of qualified candidates

Check the results and take print for future reference.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On