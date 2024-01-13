UPSC IFS Main exam result 2023 released, check list of qualified candidates

Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates who have taken the examination can check the results through the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC announces Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 results

Commission conducted the IFS Main Exam 2023 from November 26, 2023, to December 3, 2023. The qualified candidates must appear for the Personality Test (Interview) of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2023. The dates of qualified candidates' Personality Tests (Interviews)will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

“Therefore, in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) from 16th January, 2024 to 22nd January, 2024 till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, e-Summon letter will not be issued to such candidates”, reads the official notification.

UPSC IFS Main exam result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Union Public Service Commission “Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list of qualified candidates

Check the results and take print for future reference.