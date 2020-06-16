UPSC NDA, NA (II) notification 2020 to be released today, check eligibility and other details

education

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:53 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 today. The notification will be released on its official website at upsc.gov.in. According to the revised calendar issued by UPSC, the NDA, NA (II) notification 2020 was earlier scheduled to be released on June 10 but was postponed to June 16.

The last date to apply is June 30. UPSC will conduct a common exam for both NDA, NA exam I and II will be held on September 6.

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Check official notification of UPSC NDA.NDA (I) 2020

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.