UPSC open to suggestions on recruitment and evaluation process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is open to suggestions for improvement in areas such as recruitment and evaluation through interviews.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
UPSC invites suggestions for Civil Services recruitment, evaluation process.
UPSC invites suggestions for Civil Services recruitment, evaluation process. (Representational image)(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts the civil services exams, is open to suggestions for improvement in areas such as recruitment and evaluation through interviews, Chairman Arvind Saxena said on Tuesday.

He was addressing an event in New Delhi to mark the 93rd foundation day of the UPSC.

According to a government statement, the UPSC chairman “enlightened the audience about the achievements and new initiatives being undertaken by the panel and informed them that the commission has been continuously looking at its own systems and is open to discussion and suggestions for improvement in critical areas like conduct of examination, recruitment and evaluation through interviews”.

Saxena thanked former chairmen and members of the board for attending the foundation day event and reinforcing the commission’s core foundation of tradition and continuity which gives the UPSC its robust image of reliability and maintaining the highest standards of probity.

He also emphasised on the rich and diverse professional backgrounds, the acumen and wisdom and the highest standards of integrity which the members bring to the commission, which, along with their active oversight over all its functions provides the base of constructing this institution, the statement said.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 13:12 IST

Education News