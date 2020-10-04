e-paper
UPSC Prelims 2020: Candidates reach centres for exams, say ‘mature enough to follow precautions’

UPSC Prelims 2020: “I used public transport to reach the centre. It was not safe, but what can I do? I had to appear for the exam,” a candidate, said.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
UPSC Prelims 2020.
UPSC Prelims 2020.(ANI file)
         

UPSC Prelims 2020: Hundreds of candidates arrived at an examination centre to write Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

“I used public transport to reach the centre. It was not safe, but what can I do? I had to appear for the exam,” a candidate, said.

“I think everyone appearing for the UPSC exam today is well aware of the health risks and we’re mature enough to follow health precautions prescribed by the authorities,” added another candidate.

Father of a UPSC aspirant, Dilip Singh said, “I think the most difficult phase of COVID-19 is slowly evaporating. The government needs to bring life back in order and we must cooperate with the best of our sensibilities. We must take responsibility for our personal safety and follow the rules prescribed by the government for institutional safety too.”

The Supreme Court (SC) on September 30 declined to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled for October 4.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

