 UPSC recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 120 posts, last date to apply May 3 | education | career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

UPSC recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 120 posts, last date to apply May 3

UPSC recruitment 2018: Eligible candidates can apply online on the commission’s official website - upsconline.nic.in.

education Updated: Apr 18, 2018 16:31 IST
HT correspondent
The online application system opened on April 14 and the deadline for applying is May 3.
The online application system opened on April 14 and the deadline for applying is May 3. (Shutterstock)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has called for applications for the posts of assistant professor, geologist, recruiting manager and other posts in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Daman & Diu.

Those interested can check the official notification to find out their eligibility. The eligible candidates can apply online on the commission’s official website - upsconline.nic.in. The online application system opened on April 14 and the deadline for applying is May 3.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 25, and physically handicapped, SC/ST and women applicants are exempted from payment of fee. The fee can be paid online through Credit/Debit card, net banking or in cash via any SBI branch.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned here before applying.

tags

more from education
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature