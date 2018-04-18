UPSC recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 120 posts, last date to apply May 3
Eligible candidates can apply online on the commission's official website - upsconline.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has called for applications for the posts of assistant professor, geologist, recruiting manager and other posts in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Daman & Diu.
Those interested can check the official notification to find out their eligibility. The eligible candidates can apply online on the commission’s official website - upsconline.nic.in. The online application system opened on April 14 and the deadline for applying is May 3.
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 25, and physically handicapped, SC/ST and women applicants are exempted from payment of fee. The fee can be paid online through Credit/Debit card, net banking or in cash via any SBI branch.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned here before applying.