UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today for extension officer, system analyst, foreman posts

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:51 IST

Today is the last day to apply for UPSC recruitment against the vacancies of extension officer, system analyst and foreman. There are a total of eight posts. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in. Out of the eight vacancies, one is for extension officer, five for system analyst and three for foreman.

Educational Qualification:

Extension Officer - Candidates should have a master degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Extension from a recognized University or Institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Agriculture Business Management or Vegetable Science or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized university or institute.

System Analyst - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or M.Sc. Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Foreman - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization

Check official notification

Direct link to apply