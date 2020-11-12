e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today for extension officer, system analyst, foreman posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today for extension officer, system analyst, foreman posts

Today is the last day to apply for UPSC recruitment against the vacancies of extension officer, system analyst and foreman. Apply now at upsc.gov.in. Here’s direct link to apply.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Recruitment 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020
         

Today is the last day to apply for UPSC recruitment against the vacancies of extension officer, system analyst and foreman. There are a total of eight posts. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in. Out of the eight vacancies, one is for extension officer, five for system analyst and three for foreman.

Educational Qualification:

Extension Officer - Candidates should have a master degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Extension from a recognized University or Institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Agriculture Business Management or Vegetable Science or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized university or institute.

System Analyst - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or M.Sc. Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Foreman - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization

Check official notification

Direct link to apply

top news
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 12:30pm
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 12:30pm
47,905 new Covid-19 cases, 550 deaths push India’s tally to 86.8 lakh
47,905 new Covid-19 cases, 550 deaths push India’s tally to 86.8 lakh
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In