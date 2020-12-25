UPSC Recruitment: Application begins for various posts, engineers, MBBS degree holders can apply

education

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 29 vacancies for various posts including junior scientific officer, director, deputy superintending archaeological engineer, assistant professor and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before January 14.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Detail of posts

Junior Scientific Officer - 1 post- Candidates should have done M.Sc. in microbiology from a recognized university or institute. OR M.Sc. in Botony with specialization in Plant Pathology or Microbiology or Mycology from a recognized University or Institute; OR M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Soil Science or Agriculture Chemistry or Agronomy or Microbiology or Plant Pathology or Horticulture or Agricultural Extension from a recognized university or institute.

Director (Conservation) and Deputy Superintending Archaeological Engineer- 4 posts- Candidate should have degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Assistant Clinical Embryologist- 1 post- Candidates should have done bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Surgery from any recognized University; Master degree in Anatomy or embryology or reproductive Biology or Genetics or Embryology or Clinical Embryology or Microbiology from any recognized University.

Dialysis Medical Officer- 5 posts- Candidates should have MBBS degree as per the first or second Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Completion of the one-year compulsory rotatory internship.

Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anatomy) -9 posts-- Candidates should have MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule; Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super-speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Master of Surgery(Anatomy); or Doctor of( Medicine Anatomy); or Diploma National Board(Anatomy); or Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with Master of Science(Anatomy); or Master of Science(Medical Anatomy) with Doctor of Philosophy(Medical Anatomy); or Master of Science(Medical Anatomy) with Doctor of Science(Medical Anatomy).

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor( Oto-Rhino-Laryngology(ENT) -- 4 posts- Candidates should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification.

Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum- Deputy Director General (Technical) - 5 posts-- Candidates should have a certificate of competency of Marine Engineer Officer Class-I (Steam or Motor or Combined Steam and Motor) as specified in Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958(44 of 1958) or equivalent as specified in section 86 of the said Act.

