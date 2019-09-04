UPSC releases DAF for IFS (Main) 2019 examination, here are the details

education

Sep 04, 2019

UPSC on Tuesday released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Indian Forest Services (Main) Examinations, 2019. Candidates who have qualified for IFS (Main) examinations 2019 can check the online DAF on UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC DAF for IFS 2019 (Main) examination.

Documents required while filling the application form:

1.Date of birth

2.Scanned copy of reservation certificate

3.Scanned copy of education qualification

The last date to fill the form is September 18, 2019 till 6 p.m.

How to download the DAF for IFS (Main) 2019 examination:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link given on What’s New section on the home page to download DAF for IFS (Main) 2019 examinations.

3.Click on the link given adjacent to Indian Forest Services (Main) examination, 2019

4.Download the instructions pdf and read it carefully

5.Click on the link ‘Indian Forest Services (Main) examination, 2019’

6.Key in your credentials and submit

7.DAF for IFS (Main) 2019 will appear on the display screen

8.Download and take its print out

Indian Forest Services (Main) examination, 2019, will be held on December 1, 2019. Candidates applying for IFS (Main) 2019 examinations, except for female and reserved category candidates, are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card. All female candidates and candidates belonging to reserved categories are not required to pay any fee.

Syllabus for IFS (Main) 2019 examinations

1.Genereal English: Candidates will be required to write an essay in English. Other questions will be designed to test their understanding of English and workmanlike use of words. Passages will usually be set for summary or precis.

2.General Knowledge: General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observation and experience, in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific Subject. The paper will also include questions on Indian Polity including the political system and the Constitution of India, History of India and Geography of a nature which the candidate should be able to answer without special study.

3.Optional Subject: Total number of questions in the question papers of optional subjects will be eight. All questions will carry equal marks. Each paper will be divided into two parts. viz. Part A and Part B each part containing four questions. Out of eight questions, five questions are to be attempted. One question in each part will be compulsory. Candidates will be required to answer three more questions out of the remaining six, taking at least one question from each Part. In this way, at least two questions will be attempted from each Part i.e. one compulsory question plus one more.

Sep 04, 2019