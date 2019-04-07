UPSC topper Kanishak thanks girlfriend and social media can’t stop talking about it

Twitter is going ga-ga over UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria attributing his success to his ladylove. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he topped in his first attempt the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, whose results were declared on Friday.

“It’s a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the first rank. I thank my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator and that’s exactly my intention,” an overjoyed Kataria told reporters.

Kataria is believed to be the first civil services examination topper to have broken stereotypes, formally thanking his girlfriend for his success.

Some cheered him for advocating a progressive mindset and lauded the scholar for celebrating his romantic relationship publicly.

“In India, students are advised to observe celibacy -- ‘Brahmcharya’, concentrate on studies and keep away from relationship during school-college days. Kanishak Kataria, AIR 1 in UPSC final examination, thanking girlfriend (along with parents and sister), for the help and moral support,” a tweet read.

Another user said: “Hence proved, having a girlfriend is no obstacle to clear UPSC.”

Twitteratis are enthralled to see the Rajasthan lad speaking his heart out. “How many guys will have the guts to thank their girlfriends like this? Super cute!” said yet another.

Another one tweeted: “Where are those people, who believe girlfriends and relationships distract you from your career goals?”

Kataria is son of an IAS officer Sanwar Mal Verma who is currently posted as Director in Rajasthan government’s Social Justice and Empowerment Department. His uncle K.C. Verma is Divisional Commissioner in Jaipur.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 14:14 IST