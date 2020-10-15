e-paper
Home / Education / UPSEE results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE results 2020: Candidates who have appeared for the UPSEE exam can check their results online at upsee.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE results 2020.
UPSEE results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSEE results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSEE exam can check their results online at upsee.nic.in. The UPSEE 2020 examination were conducted on September 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check UPSEE results 2020.

Earlier on October 12, AKTU had declared the results for MPharm, M Arch and M Des Course examinations that were held on August 11.

Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2020 examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process. The online registration for UPSEE counselling will commence on October 19 at 2 pm and will conclude on October 22, 2020, at 11:59 pm.

UPSEE examination is held for admission to BTech, MBA, MCA, BArch, BPharma and MTech, among various other courses, in educational institutes across the state.

How to check UPSEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link result link given for the particular courses

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

A total of 71.46% of the total registered candidates had appeared for the UPSEE examination.

