UPSSC recruitment: Answer key for VDO, gram panchayat recruitment exam released, here’s how to check

The answer key for the exam conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has been released on its official website upsssc.gov.in. The exam was held on December 22 and 23 to fill 1953 posts of gram panchayat officers, village development officer and social welfare supervisor.

Here’s the direct link to check your answer key

UPSSC recruitment: How to check answer key

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

In the news and alert section Click on the link of ‘download question paper and answer key

Fill in your login credentials.

The answer key will be displayed.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:50 IST