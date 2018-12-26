UPSSC recruitment: Answer key for VDO, gram panchayat recruitment exam released, here’s how to check
UPSSC recruitment: Check your answer key on upsssc.gov.ineducation Updated: Dec 26, 2018 13:50 IST
The answer key for the exam conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has been released on its official website upsssc.gov.in. The exam was held on December 22 and 23 to fill 1953 posts of gram panchayat officers, village development officer and social welfare supervisor.
UPSSC recruitment: How to check answer key
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
In the news and alert section Click on the link of ‘download question paper and answer key
Fill in your login credentials.
The answer key will be displayed.
