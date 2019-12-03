UPSSSC revised answer key released, direct link to download here

education

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key for its lower subordinate services exam that was conducted on September 30 and October 1.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the revised answer key online at upsssc.gov.in.

The preliminary answer key was released on October 4 after which the candidates had raised objections against few wrong answer keys.

The commission has decided to provide full marks for four questions from all eight series. Candidates can check the question numbers for which full marks will be provided in the official notice issued on the website of UPSSSC.

