e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

UPSSSC revised answer key released, direct link to download here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key for its lower subordinate services exam that was conducted on September 30 and October 1.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 10:33 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSSSC revised answer key
UPSSSC revised answer key (HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key for its lower subordinate services exam that was conducted on September 30 and October 1.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the revised answer key online at upsssc.gov.in.

The preliminary answer key was released on October 4 after which the candidates had raised objections against few wrong answer keys.

The commission has decided to provide full marks for four questions from all eight series. Candidates can check the question numbers for which full marks will be provided in the official notice issued on the website of UPSSSC.

Click here to download revised answer keys

tags
top news
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
‘Even Nasa couldn’t find it’: Indian who helped locate Chandrayaan-2 lander
‘Even Nasa couldn’t find it’: Indian who helped locate Chandrayaan-2 lander
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2HTLS 2019UPPSC 2019 Admit CardAnupam KherSSC CHSL 2019Ayodhya caseU 19 World Cup 2020

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News