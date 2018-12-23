UPSSSC VDO recruitment : Youth caught with microphone during exam in Varanasi

A youth was caught with a microphone in the first shift of the UPSSSC exam for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) at a centre at Parmanandpur in Varanasi on Saturday, the police said.

Cops said the flying squad carried out a surprise check at the exam centre in Vikas Inter College and caught a youth using microphone. He was identified as Jay Singh Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj. A case was registered against him for using unfair means following a complaint by the manager.

Four run away with answer sheets

At a centre in Sardar Patel PG College, Babhaniyaon, four youths ran away with the answer sheets after the first shift of the exam. The centre manager said he filed a complaint against the four youths, including Anupam Maurya, Jeetendra Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Atul Kumar Yadav.

Inspector (Rohania) Parashuram Tripathi said on Saturday, he had not received a complaint. As soon as the complaint is received, a case will be registered, he added.

