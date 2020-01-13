UPTET 2019 answer key to be released tomorrow at updeled.gov.in, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:28 IST

UPTET 2019 answer key is scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 14m 2020, by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. After the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the UPTET 2019 examination can check and submit their challenges online at updeled.gov.in on or before January 17, 2020.

The board conducted the UPTET 2019 examination on January 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting appropriate representations (if any). The final answer key will be released after the objections raised by candidates will be resolved.

As per the official notice released by the board, the final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020.

Candidates can read the official notification here:

Around 16 lakh candidates had registered for UPTET 2019. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22 which was postponed to January 8 because of internet restrictions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti CAA protests.