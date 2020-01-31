UPTET 2019 final answer key to be released today

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:43 IST

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will release the final answer key of UPTET 2019 exam today, on January 31. UPTET preliminary answer key was released on January 14 after which the candidates were invited for objections. Considering the objections and challenges, the final answer key will be released today.

Candidates will be able to download the final answer key online at updeled.gov.in. UPTET 2019 result will be declared on February 7, 2020.

UPTET 2019 was conducted on January 8, 2020. Over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019 which was then postponed to January 8 because of internet restrictions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti CAA protests.