UPTET 2019: Now single online form for primary, upper primary level exams

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:24 IST

In a step aimed at providing some relief to applicants, now candidates vying to appear in both the primary and upper primary level exams of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will no longer have to fill two separate forms. However there would be no change in the total fee needed to be deposited for appearing in the exams.

The Exam Regulatory Authority, UP—the body entrusted with the task of conducting the exam—has made the requisite changes in the exam guidelines in this regard with effect from UPTET-2019 itself, inform officials aware of the development.

The online application submission for the UPTET-2019 will get under way from November 1 and end on November 20. The exam is scheduled to be held at centres spread across the state on December 22.

Till last year, there were two different forms for both the level of exams and candidates wishing to try their luck in both had to fill up two forms—refilling all details in the second form as well. Now by filling just one form, marking option to appear in both the levels of the exam and depositing the requisite fee, a candidate will receive two separate admit cards for the two exams, said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Prayagraj-headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority, UP.

The OBC and general category candidates need to deposit Rs 600 while a candidate belonging to schedule caste/schedule tribe has to deposit Rs 400 as fee for any one level of the exam. A ‘divyang’ category differently abled candidate needs to deposit Rs 100 as fee for the same.

As a result any OBC or general category candidates wishing to appear in both the levels of the exams will need to deposit a total of Rs 1200 as fee while the same for a SC/ST comes to Rs 800. A differently-abled candidate likewise will need to shell out Rs 200.

However the guidelines retain the old norm which make it clear that any candidate who finally submits the form online using the ‘final save option’ will not have any right to demand a chance to make a change in the submitted form. Every candidate will have to submit a declaration in this regard while submitting the form stating that he/she has checked all details with original documents and found them to be correct.

UPTET is held at two levels—primary and upper primary and attracts a large number of candidates. The popularity of the exam can be gauged from the fact that the UPTET-2018 held on November 18, 2018 attracted around 22 lakh registrations and out of which 17.83 lakh candidates were issued the admit cards. The primary level exam saw 11,01,645 out of the 11,70,786 appear in the exam while at the upper primary level 5,71,416 appeared in the exam out of the total 6,12,930 candidates.

Candidates who have cleared BTC, BEd or have passed any other National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approved courses can appear in UPTET to become eligible to appear in Teacher’s Recruitment Exam in the state — the final hurdle for a candidate to become a teacher in the government-run primary and upper primary schools.

NCTE allowed BEd pass candidates to apply for primary school teacher’s post just in June 2018 and this saw the number of applicants rise dramatically in UPTET and this year also lakhs of BEd pass candidates are expected to apply.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:22 IST