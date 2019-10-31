UPTET 2019 notification, application process: 10 key points to know before you apply

education

Oct 31, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will release the official notification today, October 31 and the online application for the same will begin on November 1, 2019. The last date to apply is November 20.

The UPTET will be conducted on December 22, 2019 in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be conducted between 10 to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 to 5 pm.

IMPORTANT POINTS TO KNOW:

1.Candidates vying to appear in both the primary and upper primary level exams of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will no longer have to fill two separate forms.

2 Till last year, there were two different forms for both the level of exams

3. Candidate will receive two separate admit cards for the two exams

4. Candidate who finally submits the form online using the ‘final save option’ will not have any right to demand a chance to make a change in the submitted form

5. The state government has decided to not allow even magistrates supervising the exams to carry smart phones inside the centres this time around, inform officials.

6. A similar ban on brining smart phones to exam centresalready exists on class invigilators supervising the exam.

7. Candidates will have to use only blue or black ball point pens in the exam. No other colour of ink or gel pen will be allowed.

8. The OBC and general category candidates need to deposit Rs 600 while a candidate belonging to schedule caste/schedule tribe has to deposit Rs 400 as fee for any one level of the exam. A ‘divyang’ category differently abled candidate needs to deposit Rs 100 as fee for the same.

9. Candidates are not allowed to bring any kind of study material, calculator, pen drive, log table, watch, pieces of paper and any type of electronic device.

10. The UPTET exam centres will be situated in only urban areas so as to ensure adequate security arrangements.

KEY DATES:

The official notification will be released on October 31, 2019

Online application begins- November 1

Last Date to apply- November 20

Last date of fee payment- November 21

Admit Card download- December 12 onwards

UPTET 2019- December 22

OMR and response sheet upload- December 24

Answer key upload -- December 26

Last date to raise objection - December 30

Oct 31, 2019