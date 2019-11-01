UPTET 2019 registration begins today, here’s the process of online application
UPTET 2019 online registration process will begin today at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till November 20, 2019. The exam will be held on December 22.education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:05 IST
The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will begin today. The link to register online for UPTET 2019 will be activated anytime soon on its official website at updeled.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 20.
UPTET 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019. According to the official notice, the UPTET 2019 result will be declared on January 21, 2020. Candidates can apply online at updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
Read more: UPTET 2019: 10 key points to know before you apply
Process of applying online for UPTET 2019:
Step 1: Registration
Step 2: Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Part
Step 3: Update Password and Pay Fee
Step 4: Complete Correspondence Address
Step 5: Upload Scanned Photo & Signature
Step 6: Download Complete Application Form
IMPORTANT DATES
The official notification will be released on October 31, 2019
Online application begins- November 1
Last Date to apply- November 20
Last date of fee payment- November 21
Admit Card download- December 12 onwards
UPTET 2019- December 22
OMR and response sheet upload- December 24
Answer key upload -- December 26
Last date to raise objection - December 30
First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:05 IST