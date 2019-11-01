e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

UPTET 2019 registration begins today, here’s the process of online application

UPTET 2019 online registration process will begin today at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till November 20, 2019. The exam will be held on December 22.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:05 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET 2019 registration begins today
UPTET 2019 registration begins today(UPTET)
         

The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will begin today. The link to register online for UPTET 2019 will be activated anytime soon on its official website at updeled.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 20.

UPTET 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019. According to the official notice, the UPTET 2019 result will be declared on January 21, 2020. Candidates can apply online at updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Read more: UPTET 2019: 10 key points to know before you apply

Process of applying online for UPTET 2019: 

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Part

Step 3: Update Password and Pay Fee

Step 4: Complete Correspondence Address

Step 5: Upload Scanned Photo & Signature

Step 6: Download Complete Application Form

IMPORTANT DATES

The official notification will be released on October 31, 2019

Online application begins- November 1

Last Date to apply- November 20

Last date of fee payment- November 21

Admit Card download- December 12 onwards

UPTET 2019- December 22

OMR and response sheet upload- December 24

Answer key upload -- December 26

Last date to raise objection - December 30

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:05 IST

tags
top news
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Sentiment divided in Union’s new territories of J-K and Ladakh
Sentiment divided in Union’s new territories of J-K and Ladakh
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
‘Not a day for celebration’: Inside the old city of Srinagar, residents remain defiant
‘Not a day for celebration’: Inside the old city of Srinagar, residents remain defiant
More masks on the way as Bangladesh cricketers struggle in Delhi smog
More masks on the way as Bangladesh cricketers struggle in Delhi smog
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
India’s strong counter to China over J&K, Ladakh becoming Union Territories
India’s strong counter to China over J&K, Ladakh becoming Union Territories
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News