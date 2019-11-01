UPTET 2019 registration begins today, here’s the process of online application

education

The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will begin today. The link to register online for UPTET 2019 will be activated anytime soon on its official website at updeled.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 20.

UPTET 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019. According to the official notice, the UPTET 2019 result will be declared on January 21, 2020. Candidates can apply online at updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Process of applying online for UPTET 2019:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Part

Step 3: Update Password and Pay Fee

Step 4: Complete Correspondence Address

Step 5: Upload Scanned Photo & Signature

Step 6: Download Complete Application Form

IMPORTANT DATES

The official notification will be released on October 31, 2019

Online application begins- November 1

Last Date to apply- November 20

Last date of fee payment- November 21

Admit Card download- December 12 onwards

UPTET 2019- December 22

OMR and response sheet upload- December 24

Answer key upload -- December 26

Last date to raise objection - December 30

