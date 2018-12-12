UPTET results 2018: Check your upper primary results from today at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Candidates can check their result of UPTET upper primary level examination from Wednesday. The result is declared by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) but it will be uploaded on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in only after Wednesday afternoon.

According to Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary and exam controller officer of UPBEB (as mentioned in a report of Live Hindustan), “The result will be released anytime on Wednesday. Candidates should keep checking the website for update.”

Results of UPTET primary level examination was already released on December 4 and the result link was available on the website on December 5. Qualified candidates can now apply for assistant teacher recruitment advertised by the board.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will recruit approximately 69,000 assistant teachers in schools run by the board. The application process for the recruitment process is being conducted online and will end on December 20, 2018. The exam for selection of eligible candidates will be conducted in January 2019.

How to check the results when it is declared

Visit official UP Basic Education Board website www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Click on the result link provided for UPTET 2018 result.

Enter your roll number and captcha in the field given.

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 10:50 IST