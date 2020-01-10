e-paper
Home / Education / UTET 2019 result declared, here’s how to check

UTET 2019 result declared, here’s how to check

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the results of Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 on its official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UTET 2019 result out
UTET 2019 result out(UTET)
         

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the results of Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the UTET 2019 can check their results online at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Candidates will have to login using their login ID. UBSE had conducted the UTET 2019 on November 6, 2019. The paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Click here to check UTET Result 2019

How to check UTET 2019 result:

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

Chose between UTET 1 or UTET 2 result

Key in your login ID

Key in the captcha and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

