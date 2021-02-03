IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon

The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that it might consider resuming classes from 6-12 in the next 10 days.

The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.

"As per the guidelines of the Government of India, classes in schools from class 6 to class 12 may be considered," it tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh school uttar pradesh school reopening uttar pradesh government
app
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for central region released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo )
Representational image. (File photo )
board exams

Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Gujarat HC

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Guj HC
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)
Representational image. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)
education

NIT Rourkela to work towards uplift of backward districts of Odisha

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Through this research project, NIT Rourkela aims to make a significant contribution in reducing poverty in that region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
education

We hope we will be able to re-open schools in full capacity soon: Delhi CM

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Kejriwal said, "Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Komal Jain and Rajvi Nathvani secured first and third ranks in ICAI CA examination this year.(HT)
Komal Jain and Rajvi Nathvani secured first and third ranks in ICAI CA examination this year.(HT)
exam results

Mumbai girls top ICAI CA exam, bag first and third ranks

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Komal Jain,22, not only cleared the exam in her first attempt but also managed to get the all India rank (AIR) one in the exam. "
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP TET results 2020.(Screengrab )
HP TET results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

HP TET results 2020 declared, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the HP TET examination can check their results online at hpbose.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
board exams

CBSE Board exams from May 4, class 12 exams to be held in 2 shifts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Keeping the pandemic in mind, CBSE also directed that no school staff who works in the morning shift would be allotted for the afternoon shift
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the higher and technical education minister asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to come up with plans for resuming physical classes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On Monday, the higher and technical education minister asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to come up with plans for resuming physical classes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
admissions

Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that the colleges and universities won’t be allowed to start physical classes with 100% attendance as it would be a risk
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief inister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interact with the principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (PTI)
Chief inister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interact with the principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021.(HT file photo)
CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021.(HT file photo)
board exams

CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021: Students of class 10 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021.(HT file)
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 released, exams to begin from May 4

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
admissions

Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP