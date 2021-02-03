Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon
The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that it might consider resuming classes from 6-12 in the next 10 days.
The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.
"As per the guidelines of the Government of India, classes in schools from class 6 to class 12 may be considered," it tweeted.
