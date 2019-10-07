Uttarakhand government looks for land to open 95 Kendriya Vidyalaya’s in each block

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:41 IST

The Uttarakhand government is looking for land to build one Kendriya Vidyalaya in each of the 95 development blocks of the state, officials said.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had written to the union human resource development ministry in August this year regarding the possibility of opening a Kendriya Vidyalaya in every block of the state.

“The letter was then forwarded to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan by the ministry; they have asked the state government to find land for the schools. A detailed proposal will be sent to them (after identifying land),” said R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for school education. The secretary said that letters have been sent to all district education officers asking them to look for suitable land for the schools. “We are waiting for a response,” the secretary added.

“There are total 95 blocks in the state, of which 25 blocks are in the plain districts that have a good presence of Kendriya Vidyalayas, but for the 70 blocks in the hilly districts, we will try to send proposals for all blocks to open new schools there. Land is the most critical for these 70 blocks and as soon as we get an update from the districts, the proposal will be sent to the Centre,” Sundaram said.

According to the records maintained by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Uttarakhand has 45 Kendriya Vidyalayas. With this new move, the state government is trying to open at least one new school in the development blocks in the hilly districts.

The secretary said that the basic standards required to open a new Kendriya Vidyalaya include that the number of children to be enrolled in an area should be a minimum of 200 and that the state government should meet the land requirements.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:41 IST