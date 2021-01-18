Uttarakhand govt likely to reopen schools for Class 6 onwards from Feb

Uttarakhand government will likely re-open schools for students from Class 6 onwards from February first week.

Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in the state informed about the decision during a meeting with officials from the school education department at the state secretariat in Dehradun on Monday.

The minister tweeted, “Today (Monday) in a meeting with officials from education department decisions were taken to upgrade education and teaching in the state. We discussed the opening of schools from Class 6 onwards at the earliest.”

Officials from the department, requesting anonymity, said, “The matter of opening schools from class 6 onwards was discussed and a proposal in this regard will be presented in the next cabinet meeting. Schools will be reopened after the cabinet approved the decision.”

In Uttarakhand, schools are functional for students of class 10 and 12, since November 2 last year. In October, the state cabinet had approved the reopening of schools for class 10-12 following Covid-19 appropriate precaution, as students have to prepare for board exams.

The minister further discussed developing over 180 Atal excellent English medium schools across the state, aimed at improving the quality of education in the state.

The minister would be meeting principals of these schools next week to discuss similarities in the infrastructure of these schools, informed officials.

The state government had last year announced to start two English medium schools in every block of the state. The state has 95 development blocks. A formal order in this regard was issued by R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for school education in the state in the first week of January.

Under Atal Utkrisht Yojana, the state government it's the go-ahead to open these schools which will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education to establish high standards of education and teaching in the state. The schools will start taking in students from the coming academic session.