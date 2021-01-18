Uttarakhand govt likely to reopen schools for Class 6 onwards from Feb
- Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in the state informed about the decision during a meeting with officials from the school education department at the state secretariat in Dehradun on Monday.
Uttarakhand government will likely re-open schools for students from Class 6 onwards from February first week.
Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in the state informed about the decision during a meeting with officials from the school education department at the state secretariat in Dehradun on Monday.
The minister tweeted, “Today (Monday) in a meeting with officials from education department decisions were taken to upgrade education and teaching in the state. We discussed the opening of schools from Class 6 onwards at the earliest.”
Officials from the department, requesting anonymity, said, “The matter of opening schools from class 6 onwards was discussed and a proposal in this regard will be presented in the next cabinet meeting. Schools will be reopened after the cabinet approved the decision.”
In Uttarakhand, schools are functional for students of class 10 and 12, since November 2 last year. In October, the state cabinet had approved the reopening of schools for class 10-12 following Covid-19 appropriate precaution, as students have to prepare for board exams.
The minister further discussed developing over 180 Atal excellent English medium schools across the state, aimed at improving the quality of education in the state.
The minister would be meeting principals of these schools next week to discuss similarities in the infrastructure of these schools, informed officials.
The state government had last year announced to start two English medium schools in every block of the state. The state has 95 development blocks. A formal order in this regard was issued by R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for school education in the state in the first week of January.
Under Atal Utkrisht Yojana, the state government it's the go-ahead to open these schools which will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education to establish high standards of education and teaching in the state. The schools will start taking in students from the coming academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check at sbi.co.in
- SBI PO results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE to offer two levels of English and Sanskrit from coming session
- Meanwhile, at an interaction with students on Monday, Pokhriyal said that students will get more choice in answering questions in JEE and CAT exams this year adding that the syllabus for CBSE exams had already been reduced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five rounds
- As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow
- The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low turnout as schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9 to 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
XAT results 2021 declared at xlri.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2021 examination can check their results online at xlri.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand govt likely to reopen schools for Class 6 onwards from Feb
- Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in the state informed about the decision during a meeting with officials from the school education department at the state secretariat in Dehradun on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala records lowest school dropout rate in India: Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CSEET results 2021 announced, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smiles, sanitisers welcome students as schools reopen in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Week-long Delhi Education Conference concludes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox