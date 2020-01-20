e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Education / Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment 2020 admit card released at ubtergd.in

Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment 2020 admit card released at ubtergd.in

The written examination will be conducted on February 2, 2020, at various examination centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:52 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTE) has released the admit card for the Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ubtergd.in.

The written examination will be conducted on February 2, 2020, at various examination centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won't be allowed to appear in the exam.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to Download Admit Card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Chandrayaan 2, India-Aus 2001 match in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha message
Chandrayaan 2, India-Aus 2001 match in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha message
800 leaders in custody as Andhra special session for capital shift begins
800 leaders in custody as Andhra special session for capital shift begins
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
‘Rohit ne maar k bharta bana dia,’ Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
‘Rohit ne maar k bharta bana dia,’ Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
After Seltos and Carnival, Kia Motors plans compact SUV to rival Brezza
After Seltos and Carnival, Kia Motors plans compact SUV to rival Brezza
How you can get 3 months of Amazon Prime membership just for Rs 329
How you can get 3 months of Amazon Prime membership just for Rs 329
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
trending topics
Amazon Prime membershipDelhi gang rapeAmit ShahVirat KohliKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News