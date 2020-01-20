Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment 2020 admit card released at ubtergd.in

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:52 IST

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTE) has released the admit card for the Uttarakhand High court Group D recruitment on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ubtergd.in.

The written examination will be conducted on February 2, 2020, at various examination centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won't be allowed to appear in the exam.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to Download Admit Card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.