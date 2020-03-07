e-paper
Vadodara boy who lost hands, legs in accident to write class 12 board exam using elbow

Speaking to ANI, Shivam said, “I am prepared. I hope that I score good marks this year too, much more than what I scored in 10th Board Exam.”

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Vadodara
Shivam Solanki
Shivam Solanki(ANI)
         

Shivam Solanki, who lost his hands and legs in an accident at the age of 13, is appearing in class 12th Board Exam after learning how to write using his elbows.

Shivam had scored 81 per cent in 10th Board. He has taught himself to write using his elbows.

Speaking to ANI, Shivam said, “I am prepared. I hope that I score good marks this year too, much more than what I scored in 10th Board Exam.”

 

Wishing other students best of luck, he said, “It is just an exam so I urge other students to not stress about it, as it will not decide how your entire life would be. Just prepare well and do well.”

Shivam’s father said, “My son has received a lot of help and support from his school. The teachers call and visit him whenever he requires any help.”

