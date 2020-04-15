Vice President holds meeting with HRD Minister over academic calendar

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:00 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday had a meeting with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and discussed the academic calendar of educational institutes in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.

“The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu had a meeting with Union HRD Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at Upa-Rashtrapati Bhawan today and discussed the steps being taken to ensure the completion of academic calendar in educational institutions,” the official Twitter handle of Vice President tweeted.

They also discussed the way forward for educational institutes so that the students can be provided with “unhindered learning opportunities” during the lockdown period.