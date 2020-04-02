e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Virtual classes to complete syllabus during lockdown

Virtual classes to complete syllabus during lockdown

Home tutors are also using online classes due to lockdown. They have been teaching students with the help of video conferencing and completing topics based on syllabus.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
(HT File)
         

Students and teachers are interacting through ‘virtual classes’ to complete syllabus during lockdown. The teachers have prepared a time table and videos related to the course of every class, the content has been shared through social media.

Sparsh Bansal, director of Mount Litera Zee School said, “We have prepared videos for class 9th and 12th students in advance. Time table and content has been shared with the students and teachers. We teach through ‘live classes’ to senior students and share video of topics with the parents’ of junior students.”

“Teachers also taking virtual classes wherein they also interact and clear doubts of students. If any student misses his lectures, they can also watch it on Google drive,” he said.

Madhu, a student of class 10th said, “I am comfortable with online classes. We are learning about new topics through live classes and PDF notes shared by the school administration. It also helps to use this time constructively, as anyway we can’t move out due to the lock down.”

Home tutors are also using online classes due to lockdown. They have been teaching students with the help of video conferencing and completing topics based on syllabus.

Nitya Tiwari, a Class 10 student, taking online classes from his tutor in Kamla Nagar shares, “First, he explains about the topic and the he solves our doubts.”

top news
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,965, death toll touches 50:Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,965, death toll touches 50:Health Ministry
‘Biggest challenge is fighting stigma’: Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19
‘Biggest challenge is fighting stigma’: Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Kin call Jamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’
Kin call Jamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’
‘Their off field issues...’ Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs
‘Their off field issues...’ Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs
‘How do we know’: US Prez Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures
‘How do we know’: US Prez Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures
Honda discontinues this SUV model in India
Honda discontinues this SUV model in India
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News