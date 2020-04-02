education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:09 IST

Students and teachers are interacting through ‘virtual classes’ to complete syllabus during lockdown. The teachers have prepared a time table and videos related to the course of every class, the content has been shared through social media.

Sparsh Bansal, director of Mount Litera Zee School said, “We have prepared videos for class 9th and 12th students in advance. Time table and content has been shared with the students and teachers. We teach through ‘live classes’ to senior students and share video of topics with the parents’ of junior students.”

“Teachers also taking virtual classes wherein they also interact and clear doubts of students. If any student misses his lectures, they can also watch it on Google drive,” he said.

Madhu, a student of class 10th said, “I am comfortable with online classes. We are learning about new topics through live classes and PDF notes shared by the school administration. It also helps to use this time constructively, as anyway we can’t move out due to the lock down.”

Home tutors are also using online classes due to lockdown. They have been teaching students with the help of video conferencing and completing topics based on syllabus.

Nitya Tiwari, a Class 10 student, taking online classes from his tutor in Kamla Nagar shares, “First, he explains about the topic and the he solves our doubts.”