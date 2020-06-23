e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid-19: Visva-Bharati university exams postponed

Covid-19: Visva-Bharati university exams postponed

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by heads of different ‘bhavanas’ (departments), under the Santiniketan-based central university, and vice-chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Visva-Bharati University on Monday decided to postpone all examinations till further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notification said.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by heads of different ‘bhavanas’ (departments), under the Santiniketan-based central university, and vice-chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty.

“The university examinations (all semesters), including school certificate examination 2020, are hereby postponed until further notification,” officiating registrar Asha Mukherjee said in the order.

The notification was necessitated due to the “magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic” raging in the country, it said.

Students who are staying outside the campus need not come back now till further notice, the notification said.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In